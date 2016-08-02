BERLIN Aug 2 German retailer Metro reported an unexpected loss in its fiscal third quarter largely due to restructuring costs at its core wholesale business in Germany and Belgium.

Metro reported quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), before special items, of 154 million euros ($172 million) on sales down 2.7 percent to 13.6 billion, missing analysts' average forecasts for EBIT of 182 million on sales of 13.8 billion.

Metro reported a loss before interest and tax of 36 million euros after including special items of 190 million euros, mainly relating to restructuring steps at its cash and carry business in Germany and Belgium.

However, Metro reiterated the group's forecast for the 2015/16 fiscal year, which foresees a slight rise in overall sales and EBIT, excluding special items, despite what it describes as a "persistently challenging economic environment". ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)