FRANKFURT May 5 Metro's chief
executive on Tuesday kept a low profile regarding a possible
sale of its department store chain Kaufhof.
He would not say anything regarding the Kaufhof sale as long
as there was no news on the matter, Olaf Koch said in a
conference call with analysts.
Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month
that Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay (HBC) was
interested in acquiring Kaufhof.
Metro has long said it would be prepared to sell the
department store chain for a fair price as it focuses on
developing its cash-and-carry and consumer electronics
businesses. In February, Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch said
there were several interested parties.
Metro appointed Pieter Boone as new head of its cash & carry
division. Up until now, Boone heads the Russian business.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)