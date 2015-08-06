* Buys Singapore-based Classic Fine Foods

* Aims to expand in food delivery business

* Says CFF to help expand in high-growth Asian markets

* Q3 sales down 1.4 pct to 14 bln euros

* Fewer new stores planned in Russia (Adds details from conference call)

By Nikola Rotscheroth

DUESSELDORF, Aug 6 German retailer Metro AG has bought Singapore-based restaurant supplier Classic Fine Foods Group from private equity group EQT for $290 million to help it expand in the food delivery business in Asia and Europe.

Metro, emerging from years of restructuring and disposals of non-core businesses including the recent sale of Kaufhof department stores, has said it expects to make more acquisitions in future, starting small but potentially building up to sizeable deals.

Europe's fourth-biggest retailer said its existing food delivery business grew 14.5 percent in its third quarter to the end of June to account for more than 10 percent of cash and carry sales, while online sales jumped 26 percent.

Metro said the purchase of Classic Fine Foods (CFF), which supplies upmarket hotels and restaurants with high-quality products such as dairy, meat and seafood, would help its cash and carry business expand in fast-growing Asian markets.

Reuters reported in May that Metro was among suitors for CFF including China' state-owned Bright Food Group Co and Switzerland's DKSH.

EQT bought CFF in 2011, hoping to benefit from expected strong growth in the Asian high-end foods market due to an increased consumer taste for Western cuisine.

Metro has already moved into food delivery in core markets such as China, Germany and Russia and Chief Executive Olaf Koch said he wanted to expand CFF into selected European countries to better tap the growth potential for the service.

"We see the acquisition of CFF as a good complementary acquisition that will enhance two growth channels: Asia cash and carry and cash and carry delivery in western Europe," said Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne, who rates Metro "outperform".

Metro's shares were up 5.5 percent by 1001 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent gain in the European retail sector .

Metro also reported on Thursday that third-quarter earnings before interest, tax (EBIT) and special items fell 17 percent to 209 million euros ($228 million) on sales down 1.4 percent to 14 billion euros, both roughly in line with analysts' average forecasts.

Metro has suffered in the last year due to its large exposure to Russia, where it is one of the biggest food retailers but which has seen consumer confidence dive since the country's involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

CEO Koch told journalists that Metro would slow the pace of new store openings in Russia to seven to eight a year from a previous 20.

($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)