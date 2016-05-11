BERLIN May 11 German retailer Metro reported a pick up in sales in its home market on Wednesday, particularly at the cash and carry business which it plans to list separately from its consumer electronics chain.

Metro reported quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), before special items, of 11 million euros ($12.5 million), on sales down 0.9 percent to 13.574 billion, compared with average analyst forecasts for a loss of 6 million on sales of 13.536 billion.

However, group sales in Germany rose 1.7 percent, or 1.1 percent on a same store basis, with cash and carry like-for-like sales in Germany up 2 percent and the Media-Saturn consumer electronics unit up 1.1 percent.

Metro reiterated the group's forecast, which foresees a slight rise in overall sales and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)