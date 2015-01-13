BERLIN Jan 13 Metro AG, Europe's fourth biggest retailer, reported sales fell less than expected in the last three months of 2014 as a recovery at its wholesale and consumer electronics units gained pace, making up for weakness at its department stores.

Metro said sales in the first quarter of its 2014/15 financial year fell 2.2 percent to 18.3 billion euros ($21.65 billion), beating average analyst forecast for a 2.8 percent fall to 18.2 billion euros.

Metro's consumer electronics business Media-Saturn, which had been losing sales to e-commerce players, reported a particularly strong quarter, with same-store sales up 3.8 percent and online sales rising over 25 percent.

The cash-and-carry business, which accounts for almost half of sales, saw like-for-like sales growth of 1.4 percent, with a double-digit rise in Russia although that was wiped out when converted into euros due to the slumping rouble.

Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch said the group had created a "solid basis" for achieving its full-year outlook for a "slight" rise in sales despite "the persistently challenging economic environment". (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)