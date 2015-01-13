UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Jan 13 Metro AG, Europe's fourth biggest retailer, reported sales fell less than expected in the last three months of 2014 as a recovery at its wholesale and consumer electronics units gained pace, making up for weakness at its department stores.
Metro said sales in the first quarter of its 2014/15 financial year fell 2.2 percent to 18.3 billion euros ($21.65 billion), beating average analyst forecast for a 2.8 percent fall to 18.2 billion euros.
Metro's consumer electronics business Media-Saturn, which had been losing sales to e-commerce players, reported a particularly strong quarter, with same-store sales up 3.8 percent and online sales rising over 25 percent.
The cash-and-carry business, which accounts for almost half of sales, saw like-for-like sales growth of 1.4 percent, with a double-digit rise in Russia although that was wiped out when converted into euros due to the slumping rouble.
Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch said the group had created a "solid basis" for achieving its full-year outlook for a "slight" rise in sales despite "the persistently challenging economic environment". (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.