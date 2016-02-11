* Q1 EBIT before items 828 mln euros vs consensus for 852
mln
* Currency effects of around 40 mln
* Net debt cut to 0.1 bln euros from 1.5 bln a year ago
* 2015/16 sales, earnings forecast confirmed
BERLIN, Feb 11 German retailer Metro
confirmed its outlook for a rise in sales and earnings despite
the difficult economic situation after it reported a bigger than
expected fall in operating profit due to the weakness of the
Russian rouble.
Metro said it expected its earnings development in 2015/16
to be shaped by the "persistently challenging economic
environment" but it still reiterated the group's forecast, which
foresees a slight rise in overall sales and earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items.
Metro said first-quarter EBIT, before special items, fell 7
percent to 828 million euros ($935.9 million), mainly due to
currency effects of around 40 million, compared with analyst
forecasts for 852 million.
Metro, which is Russia's fourth-biggest retailer behind X5
, Magnit and French chain Auchan, has been hurt by its
exposure to the tumbling rouble since the Ukraine crisis
erupted.
However, Europe's fourth-biggest retailer has otherwise
managed to reposition its business for growth after several
years of restructuring and disposals including the recent sale
of its Kaufhof department stores.
Metro's reported EBIT of 1.24 billion euros was boosted by
proceeds from the sale of its cash and carry business in
Vietnam, which also helped it cut net debt to 0.1 billion euros
from 1.5 billion a year ago.
Metro had already reported last month that sales in the
October to December quarter fell to 17.1 billion euros, with a
strong performance at its core businesses in Germany during the
Christmas period helping make up for falling sales in
Russia.
($1 = 0.8847 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)