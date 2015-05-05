DUESSELDORF, Germany May 5 German retailer Metro AG reported an acceleration in group sales growth in its fiscal second-quarter as a recovery in Europe helped its core cash and carry and consumer electronics businesses.

Metro's sales rose 0.3 percent to 14.366 billion euros ($16 billion), slightly ahead of a consensus forecast for 14.332 billion. That was a like-for-like rise of 2.5 percent - faster than the 2.1 perent it saw in the first quarter.

Metro's core earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), not counting one-off items, were steady at negative 40 million euros in the first three months of 2015, compared with average analyst forecasts for negative 45.6 million.

Europe's fourth-biggest retailer, which saw its share price battered last year due to the company's large exposure to Russia, reiterated its forecast for a "slight rise" in sales and EBIT before special items for the full 2014/15 financial year. ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Noah Barkin)