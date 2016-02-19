DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 19 Metro AG, Europe's fourth-biggest retailer, has dropped plans for a partial listing of its Russian wholesale business, its Chief Executive said on Friday.

"We are no longer thinking about this," Olaf Koch told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting, adding that a flotation did not make sense in the current environment. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Maria Sheahan)