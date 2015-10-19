BERLIN Oct 19 German retailer Metro AG said it was optimistic for the Christmas trading period after like-for-like sales rose 1.3 percent in the final quarter of its fiscal year.

Metro said on Monday that sales fell 1.1 percent to 14.2 billion euros ($16.1 billion) in the July-September quarter, hurt by currency effects and disposals.

On a like-for-like basis, sales grew at its core wholesale and consumer electronics units, by 1.1 percent and 2.9 percent respectively, Metro said in a statement.

Metro, which reports full results for the 2014/15 year on Dec. 15, confirmed its guidance for earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) before special items to be "slightly" above the 1.531 billion euros achieved in the previous year. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)