FRANKFURT May 23 Germany's Metro said
improving sales will be its top priority this year as it battles
to get austerity-hit European customers into its cash & carries,
hypermarkets, consumer electronic shops and department stores.
"Our measures to raise like-for-like sales are already
starting to show the desired effects in many areas," Chief
Executive Olaf Koch said at the group's annual shareholder
meeting on Wednesday.
The group raised sales by 2.2 percent in the first quarter
and said this trend had continued into the second quarter.
That focus on raising sales, however, meant the group
earlier this month reported a surprise swing to a loss in its
first quarter as it lowered prices to win customers.
Koch affirmed Metro's target for 2012 to improve sales from
2011's 67 billion euros ($85.5 billion) and keep core profit at
roughly last year's level of 2.37 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7838 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)