* Co-founder to focus on other activities

* Bank expects new chairman in place by Jan. 2013

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Sept 28 Metro Bank, which launched in 2010 as Britain's first new high street lender for more than a century, said its Chairman and co-founder Anthony Thomson is to step down at the end of the year to focus on his other business activities.

Thomson set up the bank with American co-founder Vernon Hill to challenge Britain's dominant high street banks and the business has grown rapidly, taking advantage of the unpopularity of the established operators.

Thomson is staying in his position until the end of the year and Metro Bank said on Friday it will have appointed a new chairman by January 2013.

Metro Bank launched with the opening of 4 branches in Greater London and now has 12 with another 4 set to be opened before the end of the year. It has over 85,000 business and personal accounts and plans to have 200 branches by 2020.

Challengers such as Metro Bank, Virgin Money and Aldermore have looked to pick up customers either unhappy with the service provided by bigger banks or those who have been shunned as the bigger players focus on shrinking their balance sheets and building up capital reserves to meet new regulations.

Metro Bank raised 126 million pounds in June from external investors to fund future expansion and is planning a stock market floatation in 2014.

Thomson has worked in financial services for 27 years and remains chairman of the Financial Services Forum, an exclusive sector organisation he founded in 2000. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)