LONDON May 2 Metro Bank, which launched in 2010 as Britain's first new high street lender for more than century, grew customer accounts by 183 percent in 2012, taking advantage of the unpopularity of the UK's established banks.

Metro Bank said on Thursday it had 136,000 customer accounts at the end of 2012, compared with 48,000 at the end of the previous year. Customer deposits nearly trebled to 576 million pounds ($896 million) echoing the rate of growth in its loan book, which stood at 168 million pounds at the end of 2012.

Metro Bank said investment in store expansion had contributed to a 2012 net loss of 34.6 million pounds ($53.8 million).

