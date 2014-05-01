LONDON May 1 New British lender Metro Bank said it saw record growth in deposits in the first quarter as it continued to take customers from bigger rivals, while its lending grew and losses declined.

The bank, which launched in 2010 as Britain's first new high street lender for more than an century, said deposits rose to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.7 billion), up from 1.3 billion at the start of the year. Lending increased to 960 million pounds, up from 754 million at the start of 2014.

The bank, which has yet to make a profit, made a loss of 10.6 million pounds during the quarter. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan)