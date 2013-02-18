UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 18 The Beisheim group has no plans to sell any shares in retailer Metro, it said on Monday after the death of Otto Beisheim, one of the founders of the retailer.
Beisheim owns 9.97 percent of the shares in Metro, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources