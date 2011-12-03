VIENNA Dec 3 Austrian property investor
Rene Benko hopes to wrap up a deal to buy Metro AG's
German department store chain Kaufhof this month, he told German
weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Benko's Signa group has completed due diligence, submitted
proof of financing and aims to deliver a firm offer "in time for
Metro's supervisory board to have it on the table for its
meeting on Dec. 16", he was quoted as saying.
The FAS said Benko declined comment on reports of a 2.4
billion euro ($3.2 billion) purchase price, saying only he would
not join a bidding war for the asset.
Metro has valued Kaufhof at between 2 billion and 3 billion
euros ($2.7-4.0 billion). It has 140 stores in Germany and
Belgium.
Benko said he would do his utmost to clear up an Austrian
money-laundering probe against Signa.
"Our lawyers can now look into the files. What I can say
with certainty now is we can rule out money laundering. That
doesn't happen with us."
Signa is seen as a front runner to land
Kaufhof.
Nicolas Berggruen, owner of the rival Karstadt department
store chain, has teamed up with Blackstone for a bid, and a
consortium headed by former KarstadtQuelle head Wolfgang Urban
is the third bidder.
($1 = 0.7446 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by James Jukwey)