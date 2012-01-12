VIENNA Jan 12 Austrian prosecutors said on Thursday they had dropped a money laundering probe into property investor Rene Benko, who is trying to clinch a deal to buy Metro AG's German department store chain Kaufhof.

"That is true," a Vienna prosecutor's office spokesman said when asked about a report to that effect by Format magazine. "Incriminating behaviour could not be verified."

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields)