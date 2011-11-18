DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 18 The supervisory board of world number four retailer Metro will discuss the planned sale of Kaufhof when it meets on Friday, as well as options for a new chief executive, sources told Reuters.

Metro finance chief Olaf Koch is now the favourite for the post, edging ahead of board member Joel Saveuse, the sources familiar with the situation said.

The possibility that Koch will become CEO is "not small", one of the people said.

Metro and its largest shareholder Haniel declined to comment, saying they would await the outcome of the meeting. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Victoria Bryan)