DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 18 The
supervisory board of world number four retailer Metro
will discuss the planned sale of Kaufhof when it meets on
Friday, as well as options for a new chief executive, sources
told Reuters.
Metro finance chief Olaf Koch is now the favourite for the
post, edging ahead of board member Joel Saveuse, the sources
familiar with the situation said.
The possibility that Koch will become CEO is "not small",
one of the people said.
Metro and its largest shareholder Haniel declined to
comment, saying they would await the outcome of the meeting.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Victoria Bryan)