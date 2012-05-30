UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse 2016 operating profit rises 18 pct
* Predicts net profit to rise 10-15 pct in 2017 (Adds more details on dividend, outlook)
FRANKFURT May 30 German retailer Metro said on Wednesday it would sell its Makro UK stores to Booker Group Plc in a deal valued at 139.7 million pounds ($219 million).
Metro and Booker will combine their wholesale businesses to form a strategic partnership in the United Kingdom.
The German retail group will receive 9.99 percent of Booker's current issued share capital plus 15.8 million pounds in cash, Metro said in a statement.
Metro added that based on the current value of Makro UK it expects to book a negative non-cash impact on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 200 million euros ($250.7 million) in the current quarter. ($1 = 0.6378 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7977 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
* Predicts net profit to rise 10-15 pct in 2017 (Adds more details on dividend, outlook)
BERLIN, Feb 15 Deutsche Boerse on Wednesday reported an 18 percent jump in 2016 operating profit as its commodities and international clearing business made up for a weaker market environment.