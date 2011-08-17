* Metro says Media-Saturn integral part of group

* Media-Saturn investor Kellerhals eyes possible takeover

* Metro shares flat (Adds details, background, shares)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, AUG 17 German retailer Metro poured cold water on suggestions it may look to sell consumer electronics unit MediaMarkt-Saturn, saying it was an integral part of the group.

Erich Kellerhals, a minority investor in MediaMarkt-Saturn, said through a spokesman earlier on Wednesday that he was ready to examine offers from financial investors to jointly take a majority stake in the business .

A Metro spokesman said the group would not comment on the wishes of minority shareholders. "Such ideas are completely superfluous because a sale of Media-Saturn is out of the question," he said.

He also said Metro would continue to work on the business' new strategy. The group is pushing online expansion in a bid to improve results after a disappointing start to the year.

Kellerhals owns almost 22 percent of Media-Saturn, the chain he helped found, and is currently embroiled in a row over shareholder rights with Metro.

Financial magazine Capital earlier on Wednesday reported that Kellerhals was talking to financial investors in order to explore the possibility of taking over the majority of the business.

A spokesman for Convergenta, the investment vehicle of Kellerhals, said no definite talks were taking place.

The magazine also said Metro Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes is under pressure from Metro shareholder Haniel, given the group's weak share price.

Its shares, which have lost 40 percent of their value this year as investors worry over weak consumer spending, were flat at 32.57 euros at 1155 GMT. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan)