FRANKFURT, July 8 The European debt crisis is
hurting demand in the continent's biggest economy, Germany, the
chief executive of Metro told a newspaper, warning the
world's No.4 retailer would not escape the pain.
"The euro crisis is hindering Germans' desire to buy. We
expect a slight rise in consumption this year at best. This will
have a significant impact on our business," Olaf Koch was quoted
as saying by German weekly Bild am Sonntag, in an interview
published on Sunday.
Metro aims to improve 2012 sales from the 67 billion euros
($82.5 billion) booked in 2011, and keep core profit at roughly
last year's 2.37 billion euros.
The group said in May it slipped into a loss in the first
quarter, as it invested in new products and services to lure
cash-strapped shoppers in Europe.
At the time, the company said its first-quarter result was
hurt by heavy investments such as the website for its
Media-Saturn chain of electronics stores, an attempt to tap into
the increasing numbers of consumers who do their shopping
online.
"We are convinced that our two online shops on Saturn.de and
Mediamarkt.de will be able to generate triple-digit million euro
revenues very quickly," Koch told Bild am Sonntag.
($1 = 0.8126 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Hulmes)