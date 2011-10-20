(Repeats to attach to alerts, with no changes to text)
HAMBURG Oct 20 German retailer Metro
is on track to beat last year's record profit of 2.4 billion
euros ($3.3 billion euros), chief executive Eckhard Cordes said
on Thursday.
Cordes, who announced he would not seek another term at the
helm of Metro earlier this month, affirmed he would stay on in
the role for as long as it was in the best interests of the
company.
There is speculation he may leave before his contract
expires in October 2012, especially with Metro's largest
shareholder Haniel calling for a fresh start after chairman
Jurgen Kluge stepped down earlier this week.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting by jan schwartz; writing by Victoria Bryan)