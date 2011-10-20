(Repeats to attach to alerts, with no changes to text)

HAMBURG Oct 20 German retailer Metro is on track to beat last year's record profit of 2.4 billion euros ($3.3 billion euros), chief executive Eckhard Cordes said on Thursday.

Cordes, who announced he would not seek another term at the helm of Metro earlier this month, affirmed he would stay on in the role for as long as it was in the best interests of the company.

There is speculation he may leave before his contract expires in October 2012, especially with Metro's largest shareholder Haniel calling for a fresh start after chairman Jurgen Kluge stepped down earlier this week. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by jan schwartz; writing by Victoria Bryan)