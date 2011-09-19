* Haniel family to support contract extension

* Follows reports Cordes had lost backing of family members

* Haniel chairman says CEO needs support to meet challenges

* Earliest decision on contract at supervisory board meet Nov 2

* Shares drop 0.45 percent (Adds more from Haniel, closing share price)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, SEPT 19 - Embattled Metro Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes received a boost on Monday as the family behind largest shareholder Haniel said they would support a bid to extend his contract beyond October 2012.

"The Haniel family has decided to support a contract extension for Cordes," said a spokesman on Monday, adding the usually media-shy family wished to restore calm to the company by making the statement.

The announcement seems to represent an about-face for the family after reports over the last week that Cordes had lost the backing of some Haniel family members, as well as several labour representatives on the supervisory board, making it seem unlikely he would gain enough support for a contract extension.

Cordes, a turnaround specialist and former Daimler (DAIGn.DE) manager, has come under fire for failing to find buyers for department store chain Kaufhof and hypermarkets unit Real.

This year, the Metro share price has also slumped 44 percent on fears of lacklustre consumer spending and as sales dropped at one-time star performer MediaMarkt-Saturn, the chain of consumer electronics stores majority owned by the group.

The shares closed down 0.45 percent at 29.81 euros on Monday, up from year lows of 26.78 euros reached last week.

Cordes had also riled labour representatives with job cuts and sparked a public row with the founders of MediaMarkt-Saturn over voting rights.

However, sources at Metro and close to Cordes had last week suggested the group's second-largest shareholder, the Schmidt-Ruthenbeck family, were behind Cordes.

The Haniel family owns 34.24 percent of Metro via the Franz Haniel & Cie investment company that also holds a 55 percent stake in Celesio (CLSGn.DE), Europe's biggest drugs distributor and owner of Britain's Lloyds pharmacy chain.

The Schmidt-Ruthenbecks, two brothers who were ranked 247th in the Forbes Rich List this year, have pooled their stake of around 16 percent in Metro with that owned by Haniel to give a majority of just over 50 percent.

In a statement, Franz Markus Haniel, chairman of Franz Haniel & Cie, said the debate over Cordes was harmful to Metro and its board and that the company faced many challenges.

"In order to meet these tasks, the CEO deserves the support of both major shareholders," he said.

Cordes had indicated in a newspaper interview last week that he would fight for support among supervisory board members.

"The decision will be made in the legally appropriate forums and not in the German press," Cordes said in an interview published in German daily Handelsblatt on Friday.

"I will stay if that is what the majority wants, and I will go, if that is what the majority wants," he had said.

Labour representatives on the supervisory board are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss Cordes, with sources telling Reuters Cordes was keen to take part in the talks.

A spokesman for Haniel said Cordes had not been present at the talks between the Haniel and Schmidt-Ruthenbeck families.

The full supervisory board will meet on Nov. 2. This is the earliest time that a decision can be taken on an extension of Cordes' contract. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Hulmes and Hans-Juergen Peters)