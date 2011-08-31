FRANKFURT Aug 31 Metro AG Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes lacks the support of a majority on the retailer's supervisory board to secure an extension of his current term, a German newspaper reported.

Financial Times Deutschland said in its Wednesday edition that most of the labour and shareholder representatives on the board oppose having Cordes stay on beyond October 2012, when his current term expires.

The paper cited an unnamed supervisory board member and another source close to Metro's shareholders.

The recent drop in Metro's shares and the fact that Cordes' stalled attempts to divest food retail chain Real and department store chain Kaufhof have tipped the balance against the CEO, the paper cited its sources as saying.

Metro declined to comment.

In an interview with magazine Der Spiegel, Cordes had signalled in May that leaving Metro could be a longer-term option. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)