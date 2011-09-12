DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 12 The days of Eckhard Cordes as chief executive of German retailer Metro look numbered after he lost the support of key shareholder Haniel, sources told Reuters on Monday.

Representatives of Haniel, which owns a 34 percent stake in the group, have signalled to Cordes that he should make an announcement this month to say he will not seek an extension of his contract, due to expire in October 2012, several people familiar with the matter said.

While Juergen Kluge, Haniel's chief executive and Metro chairman, had earlier this month backed Cordes, the family behind the Haniel conglomerate now seems to have withdrawn its support.

A spokesman for the family, which through Haniel also holds a 55 percent stake in Celesio (CLSGn.DE), Europe's biggest drugs distributor and owner of Britain's Lloyds pharmacy chain, declined to comment. Metro also declined to comment.

Shares in Metro have slumped 47 percent this year on fears of weak consumer spending and as investors fear a drop in sales at MediaMarkt-Saturn could weigh on its profit target.

Metro, which runs over 2,100 stores in 33 countries, may now seek a manager with more retail experience.

One source said Metro had already talked with Thomas Huebner, formerly CEO of the Cash & Carry International unit, who was in June appointed by French retailer Carrefour to head its operations in Spain, Italy, Belgium, Greece, Poland and Romania.

Joel Saveuse, who currently heads Metro's Cash & Carry business in Europe could take on the role on an interim basis, another source said.

Carrefour declined to comment. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan and Dominique Vidalon in Paris)