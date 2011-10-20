* Metro previously said aiming for 10 pct rise in profit

HAMBURG, Oct 20 German retailer Metro AG is on track to beat last year's record profit of 2.4 billion euros ($3.3 billion euros), Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes said on Thursday.

He did not comment further as the company, which runs cash and carry stores, hypermarkets, department stores and consumer electronics stores, is in a close period before its third-quarter results due on Nov. 3.

Metro said in August that risks to its profit goal had grown but still reiterated a target to grow earnings before interest, tax and special items by 10 percent to 2.6 billion euros.

With the group in July having scrapped its sales target for this year as consumer spending weakens, analysts on average predict 2011 profit of 2.5 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in Metro were up 1.1 percent at 32.44 euros at 1418 GMT, the top gainer on the blue-chip DAX index.

Cordes, who said he would not seek another term at the helm of Metro earlier this month, affirmed he would stay in the role for as long as it was in the company's best interests.

"The supervisory board will decide what is in the best interests of the company," he told journalists at an event in Hamburg.

There is speculation he may leave before his contract expires in October 2012, especially with Metro's largest shareholder Haniel calling for a fresh start after Chairman Juergen Kluge stepped down earlier this week.

Possible candidates may include finance chief Olaf Koch and cash and carry head Joel Saveuse, or Carrefour manager Thomas Huebner, formerly cash and carry boss at Metro.

Cordes said he didn't believe his successor would stray too far from the current strategy. "The strategy is approved with the supervisory board," he said.

Cordes introduced in 2009 a programme of job cuts and streamlining, called Shape 2012, designed to boost profits by 1.5 billion euros over three years.

He put department store chain Kaufhof and hypermarket unit Real up for sale, but came under fire for not finding buyers. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)