FRANKFURT Nov 9 German retailer Metro is aiming to find a new chief executive to replace Eckhard Cordes before the year-end, sources familiar with the process told Reuters on Wednesday.

They added the hunt for a new chief executive for the group, which runs cash & carry stores, hypermarkets, departments stores and electrical goods stores, was not being affected by changes in management at major shareholder Haniel.

Juergen Kluge, who stepped down as chairman of the Metro supervisory board last month, will also step down as chief executive of family-run investment group Haniel in 2012, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Metro supervisory board, who are charged with management appointments, will next meet on Nov. 18, according to sources close to the company.

Franz Markus Haniel is likely to be named as the retailer's new supervisory board chairman at that time.

Joel Saveuse, who runs the Real hypermarket chain and much of the company's cash & carry business, is seen as the favourite to take up the CEO role at Metro.

A spokesman for Metro declined to comment on the CEO search or on the timing of the next supervisory board meeting, saying only they were matters for the supervisory board.

Cordes, who dropped plans for a contract renewal in September, reiterated at the group's third-quarter results last week that he would remain CEO until a successor had been found.

The supervisory board last met on Nov. 2 when they extended the contract of Financial Officer Olaf Koch, who is also seen as a contender for the CEO post, for a further 3 years.

Separately, state prosecutors confirmed a high-level manager at Metro's Media-Saturn unit had been arrested as part of an investigation into corruption.

Media-Saturn declined to comment, beyond saying that the company was cooperating fully.

Five people, including a MediaMarkt manager were arrested in October. The investigation is into suspicions that 3.5 million euros slush money was paid in exchange for DSL internet contracts. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)