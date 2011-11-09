FRANKFURT Nov 9 German retailer Metro
is aiming to find a new chief executive to replace Eckhard
Cordes before the year-end, sources familiar with the process
told Reuters on Wednesday.
They added the hunt for a new chief executive for the group,
which runs cash & carry stores, hypermarkets, departments stores
and electrical goods stores, was not being affected by changes
in management at major shareholder Haniel.
Juergen Kluge, who stepped down as chairman of the Metro
supervisory board last month, will also step down as chief
executive of family-run investment group Haniel in 2012, a
spokesman said on Wednesday.
The Metro supervisory board, who are charged with management
appointments, will next meet on Nov. 18, according to sources
close to the company.
Franz Markus Haniel is likely to be named as the retailer's
new supervisory board chairman at that time.
Joel Saveuse, who runs the Real hypermarket chain and much
of the company's cash & carry business, is seen as the favourite
to take up the CEO role at Metro.
A spokesman for Metro declined to comment on the CEO search
or on the timing of the next supervisory board meeting, saying
only they were matters for the supervisory board.
Cordes, who dropped plans for a contract renewal in
September, reiterated at the group's third-quarter results last
week that he would remain CEO until a successor had been found.
The supervisory board last met on Nov. 2 when they extended
the contract of Financial Officer Olaf Koch, who is also seen as
a contender for the CEO post, for a further 3 years.
Separately, state prosecutors confirmed a high-level manager
at Metro's Media-Saturn unit had been arrested as part of an
investigation into corruption.
Media-Saturn declined to comment, beyond saying that the
company was cooperating fully.
Five people, including a MediaMarkt manager were arrested in
October. The investigation is into suspicions that 3.5 million
euros slush money was paid in exchange for DSL internet
contracts.
