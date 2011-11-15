DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 15 The search
for a new chief executive to run Metro, the world's
fourth largest retailer, has hit deadlock with neither of the
two frontrunners receiving enough backing from the group's
supervisory board, sources told Reuters.
Finance chief Olaf Koch and board member Joel Saveuse are
favourites for the job but neither has a clear majority within
the supervisory board, several sources familiar with the matter
said.
Therefore, other options are being debated, including the
possibility of Saveuse leading on an interim basis before
handing over to Koch, or that one candidate steps back, leaving
the way free for the other, the sources said.
A spokesman for Metro declined to comment, saying only that
management succession was a matter for the supervisory board.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan)