DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 15 The search for a new chief executive to run Metro, the world's fourth largest retailer, has hit deadlock with neither of the two frontrunners receiving enough backing from the group's supervisory board, sources told Reuters.

Finance chief Olaf Koch and board member Joel Saveuse are favourites for the job but neither has a clear majority within the supervisory board, several sources familiar with the matter said.

Therefore, other options are being debated, including the possibility of Saveuse leading on an interim basis before handing over to Koch, or that one candidate steps back, leaving the way free for the other, the sources said.

A spokesman for Metro declined to comment, saying only that management succession was a matter for the supervisory board. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan)