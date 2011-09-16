DUESSELDORF, Sept 16 Labour representatives on the supervisory board of German retailer Metro will likely meet on Tuesday to discuss the future of Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes, sources told Reuters.

Several members from the shareholder side are against extending Cordes' contract, which runs until October 2012, three sources close to the supervisory board told Reuters on Friday.

They added that Cordes was keen to take part in the talks next week.

Cordes has come under fire from a wave of reports saying he has lost the support of many members of the supervisory board.

The entire supervisory board, consisting of 20 members from the shareholder and employee sides, is due to decide this autumn on whether to extend Cordes' contract.

Metro declined to comment, saying only that the matter was up to the supervisory board. (Writing by Victoria Bryan)