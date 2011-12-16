* Mark Frese to become Metro AG CFO from Jan. 1

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 World No.4 retailer Metro on Friday named Mark Frese as finance chief from Jan. 1, completing a reshuffle of its top management and putting its cash and carry business firmly in focus as a key priority.

The appointment of 47-year-old Frese, flagged by Reuters on Thursday, comes after Metro announced in November that it was promoting incumbent CFO Olaf Koch to the post of chief executive.

Frese has been reporting to Koch since he was put in charge of finances last year at the European arm of Metro's Cash & Carry business, which generates about half of group revenues and operating profit.

Analysts expect Koch to follow the strategy of the previous CEO, his friend and fellow Daimler alumnus Eckhard Cordes, who set in motion as yet unrealised plans to sell department store chain Kaufhof and hypermarket business Real.

With few synergies between Metro's businesses, the plan was to sell off these assets and focus on its cash and carry and consumer electronics businesses, before eventually perhaps spinning off the latter as well.

The appointment of Koch as CEO -- at 41 the youngest chief executive of any company on Germany's 30-member blue-chip index -- faced some resistance from people who would have preferred a retail expert to help steer Metro through turbulent trading conditions that hammered its shares this year.

The company, which has lost almost half of its market value this year, issued a profit warning this month, saying Christmas trading had started slowly and the euro zone debt crisis was undermining consumer confidence.

Koch is also bringing back Frans Muller to head up the Cash & Carry business after ex-CEO Cordes gave him a post overseeing Asia and growth markets last year.

Joel Saveuse, who renounced his candidacy for the CEO post last month to make way for Koch, will step down as CEO of the European Cash & Carry business to focus on heading Real, Metro said.

NO KAUFHOF SALE

A decision on Kaufhof, which was initially also expected on Friday, is taking longer than expected, partly because Austrian prosecutors have launched a probe into possible money-laundering by the investment vehicle of one the bidders.

Austrian investor Rene Benko, who owns Signa, and rival department store chain Karstadt's owner Nicolas Berggruen have expressed interest in Kaufhof, which Metro values between 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) and 3 billion euros.

Benko has said he hoped to close a deal before the Christmas holidays, but the Vienna prosecutor's office said on Friday it was awaiting a report from the police and did not expect to deliver final results of the investigation this year.

Benko has denied any wrongdoing, and the prosecutor's office said that the outcome of the investigation is entirely open.

Berggruen, the plane-hopping investor known as the "homeless billionaire" who owns rival department store chain Karstadt, has meanwhile pressed ahead with a new offer for Kaufhof this week. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Nikola Rotscheroth and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Mark Potter and Helen Massy-Beresford)