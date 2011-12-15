DUESSELDORF, Germany Dec 15 World No.4 retailer Metro looks set to pick company executive Mark Frese as its new finance chief after the incumbent was promoted to the top job, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Frese has been in charge of finances at Metro's European Cash & Carry business since 2010.

Metro declined to comment.

The group last month picked its high-flying finance director Olaf Koch to be its next chief executive, signalling it will stick with a plan to eventually break itself up and defying calls for it to name a retail specialist. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger)