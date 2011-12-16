FRANKFURT Dec 16 World No.4 retailer Metro on Friday named Mark Frese as its new finance chief from Jan. 1, completing a reshuffle of its top management that puts the cash and carry business firmly in focus as the top priority.

Frese has been in charge of finances at Metro's European Cash & Carry business since 2010 where he reported to Olaf Koch, the incumbent group CFO who is set to become chief executive. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)