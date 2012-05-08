SHANGHAI May 8 Germany's Metro plans
to double the number of its stores in China to more than 100
over the next three to four years to grab a bigger share of the
country's growing retail market, China Business News reported on
Tuesday.
Metro, which runs hypermarkets and consumer electronics
stores in China, also launched a business-to-business online
store on Monday.
"Hopefully by using e-commerce, we will be able to enlarge
our customer base and increase sales," Feng Liu, an executive
with Metro China, told the newspaper.
Metro, which competes with Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Carrefour SA in China's rapidly expanding but highly
fragmented retail sector, had 52 stores in 37 Chinese cities at
the end of 2011.
Liu told the newspaper that by launching the e-commerce
platform and building a logistics network, he hopes Metro will
be able to achieve a national distribution network in China.
China's hypermarket sector is forecast to grow at a
compounded annual rate of 10.1 percent between 2010 and 2015,
according to Euromonitor.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee and Samuel Shen; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)