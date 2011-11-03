DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 3 Metro, the world's No. 4 retailer, said it was getting tougher to meet its own goal for 10 percent earnings growth in 2011 and that it needed Christmas to be better than last year.

Even without a good Christmas, profit would at least meet analysts' more pessimistic forecasts for a 5 percent rise.

"Metro remains confident it will be able to achieve earnings growth before special items of around 10 percent for the full year," the German group said in a statement on Thursday as it reported Q3 sales just under expectations at 15.98 billion euros ($22.05 billion).

"However this target involves increased risks... and presupposes that Christmas trading turns out to be distinctly better than last year."

For the third quarter, Metro reported earnings before interest, tax and special items of 614 million euros, boosted by property gains and above the average forecast of 593 million in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)