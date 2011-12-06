FRANKFURT Dec 6 Metro, the world's fourth largest retailer, slashed its sales and earnings guidance for the year after consumers uncertain about the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis shopped less ahead of Christmas.

The group said on Tuesday it now expects both sales and earnings before interest, tax and special items to come in below 2010 levels, should weak Christmas trading continue.

It reported sales of 67.3 billion euros ($90.6 billion) and core earnings of 2.4 billion in 2010 and had previously forecast flat sales and at least a 5 percent rise in earnings for 2011.

Shares in Metro, which runs cash & carries, department stores, hypermarkets and consumer electronic stores, dropped 8.5 percent following the brief statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7425 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)