DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 20 German retailer
Metro is expected to have suffered a sharp fall in
January sales at its consumer electronics stores in Germany
after calling an end to aggressive discounting, industry sources
told Reuters on Friday.
Once the major growth driver of Metro, sales and profits at
its MediaMarkt-Saturn stores stagnated last year, after it was
left standing by a shift to customers buying online.
Chief Executive Olaf Koch said at Metro's full-year results
in March that the group had been taken by surprise by the speed
at which buyers turned cautious on goods such as stereos and TVs
as a result of the economic downturn and that the pressures
remained in 2012.
The drop in sales at MediaMarkt-Saturn stores in Germany was
at least 10 percent for January, German trade magazine
Lebensmittelzeitung reported on Friday.
Representatives from Metro and its MediaMarkt-Saturn unit
declined to comment.
Metro is due to report first-quarter results on May 3.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)