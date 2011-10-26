BRUSSELS Oct 26 The European Commission on
Wednesday cleared a property management joint venture between
German retailer Metro and shopping centre operator
ECE.
The Commission, the European competition watchdog, said the
joint venture would continue to face sufficient competition from
other providers of retail property management services.
"The Commission also found that the risk of the joint
venture and ECE dictating rental conditions for tenants in the
retail centres managed by them was remote," the Commission said.
Metro said in August that the new joint venture would
oversee 38 retail parks in Germany.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)