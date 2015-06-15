BRIEF-JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
FRANKFURT, June 15 Germany's Metro said on Monday it was selling its Galeria Kaufhof chain to Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co for 2.825 billion euros ($3.17 billion).
The sale includes the Galeria Kaufhof department store business in Germany and the Galeria Inno department stores in Belgium, as well as a corresponding real estate portfolio, Metro said in a statement.
Reuters reported news of the deal on Sunday.
Metro expects the sale to have a positive effect of around 700 million euros on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), it said, adding that the deal is due to close at the end of September. ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Pact acts as counterweight to new players like Uber (Adds details that Mercedes will have two years exclusivity before products can be sold to other companies, that Mercedes will still make conventional vehicles, that Mercedes has a team of 500 engineers on the project in Stuttgart and Silicon Valley)