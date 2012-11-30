* Sells Real ops in 4 countries to French rival
* Deal worth 1.1 bln eur in equity and debt
* Metro says reduces debt by 1.5 bln eur
* Auchan doubles presence in central, eastern Europe
* Metro shares rise 0.5 percent
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, Nov 30 German retailer Metro AG
is selling its Real hypermarkets in eastern Europe to
French rival Auchan in a 1.1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) deal to
cut debt and focus on expanding its cash and carry and consumer
electronics stores.
Auchan, controlled by the Mulliez family, one of France's
wealthiest, said the deal would double its store presence in
central and eastern Europe, a key area for development.
Metro has long wanted to sell its Real hypermarkets with
their low food margins and is under pressure to raise cash after
a profit warning in October prompted ratings downgrades by
Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
"Our clear aim is to improve our rating. Downgrades are not
something that we are happy to live with," Chief Executive Olaf
Koch told journalists on Friday, dismissing the idea of a
special dividend with the proceeds.
The deal will allow Metro to cut net debt by 1.5 billion
euros. It will be released from a 900 million euro debt burden
stemming from long-term rental contracts and receive 600 million
cash. Metro's net debt stood at 7.7 billion euros at the end of
September according to its balance sheet. But net debt according
to rating agencies' criteria, which includes items such as
leases, stood at 13.2 billion.
It said the transaction would boost earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) by 40-50 million euros, which would show up in
the 2013 results, when it expects the deal will be completed
following antitrust approval.
This year's results, however, will take a hit of 60-90
million euros, as it transfers stores and
employees.
Metro, which was demoted from the index of leading German
shares in September, is also battling an uncertain spending
environment in its home market. Despite consumer confidence
remaining solid, shoppers do not seem keen to spend and October
retail sales in Germany fell more than expected.
Koch said the group was not unhappy with how the crucial
Christmas trading period was looking, although southern Europe
remained tough.
Metro's cash and carry and consumer electronics divisions
are the group's biggest and most profitable. The former unit
made sales of 31 billion euros in 2011 while the latter made 21
billion. Group sales in total were 66.7 billion in the same
period.
GOOD PRICE
The Auchan deal has a enterprise value-to-sales multiple of
0.4. That compares with 0.63 for French rival Carrefour's
sale of its Malaysian operations and 1.33 for
Carrefour's sale of its Colombian operations, deemed a hefty
price.
Analysts said Metro had secured a good price and welcomed
the sale particularly after it had to scrap plans in early 2012
to sell its Kaufhof department stores, the smallest part of its
business, when it failed to find a buyer.
"(The) merits of the deal are clearly positive and the total
consideration of 1.1 billion euros is good as well," Commerzbank
analyst Juergen Elfers wrote in a note.
Auchan is buying 91 Real hypermarkets in Poland, Russia,
Romania and Ukraine. Real has sales of over 2.6 billion euros in
those four countries and employs around 20,000 people.
Auchan, the world's twelfth largest retailer, has 98
hypermarkets with more than 65,000 employees in those countries.
The acquisition is its largest since it bought Docks de France
in 1996.
It will finance the deal with existing credit lines but is
not ruling out a bond issue, said Philippe Baroukh, CEO of
Auchan hypermarkets.
The deal does not include the Real businesses in Germany or
Turkey. Auchan is not active in Turkey and so was not interested
in those stores. Metro's management sees good growth potential
for hypermarkets in Turkey and decided to keep them, Koch said,
although other parties had been interested in a deal. A source
close to the transaction cited Sabanci, Tesco and Koc
as being interested.
Asked about the hypermarkets that Carrefour is expected to
sell in Turkey, he responded: "We are certainly not a buyer when
it comes to international hypermarket operations."
Shares in Metro were down 0.5 percent at 21.5 euros at 1630
GMT, compared with a flat retail sector.
Metro was advised by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, Auchan by
BNP Paribas.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Matthias Inverardi and Dominique
Vidalon; additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)