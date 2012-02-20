Feb 20 Canadian grocer Metro Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Richard Dufresne has resigned to accept a position with another organization.

Dufresne joined Metro in 2006 from Merrill Lynch Canada.

Canada's third-largest grocery store operator said it will announce Dufresne's successor at a later date. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)