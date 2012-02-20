BRIEF-Gilead presents new phase 2 data on Bictegravir
* Gilead presents new phase 2 data on Bictegravir, an investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor for the treatment of HIV
Feb 20 Canadian grocer Metro Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Richard Dufresne has resigned to accept a position with another organization.
Dufresne joined Metro in 2006 from Merrill Lynch Canada.
Canada's third-largest grocery store operator said it will announce Dufresne's successor at a later date. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Gilead announces findings from new preclinical study evaluating novel class of HIV Capsid inhibitors
* Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement