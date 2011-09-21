FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Metro's embattled
chief executive, Eckhard Cordes, is considering freezing plans
to dispose of German hypermarket chain Real to persuade labour
delegates on the retailer's supervisory board to renew his
contract, a newspaper reported.
German business daily Handelsblatt wrote in an excerpt of an
article to be published on Thursday that Cordes had told the
board's labour representatives on Tuesday that he might shelve
his plans to divest the chain, citing several board members.
Cordes said in March 2008 that Real had two years to turn
around its business, later defined as achieving an operating
margin of 2-3 percent, or be put up for sale.
Currently it only earns a return on sales of 1.1 percent
before interest and tax (EBIT).
"Cordes wants to get the labour block on the supervisory
board behind him, when it comes time for the board to meet over
his contract extension on Nov. 2," the paper quoted a source as
saying.
Worker delegates on the board had been critical towards
Cordes after he announced a cost-cutting programme called "Shape
2012" that would eliminate 19,000 jobs at the world's fourth
largest retailer.
Cordes received a boost on Monday as the family behind
largest shareholder Haniel said they would support a bid to
extend his contract beyond October 2012.
A spokesman for the company declined to comment.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)