FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Metro's embattled chief executive, Eckhard Cordes, is considering freezing plans to dispose of German hypermarket chain Real to persuade labour delegates on the retailer's supervisory board to renew his contract, a newspaper reported.

German business daily Handelsblatt wrote in an excerpt of an article to be published on Thursday that Cordes had told the board's labour representatives on Tuesday that he might shelve his plans to divest the chain, citing several board members.

Cordes said in March 2008 that Real had two years to turn around its business, later defined as achieving an operating margin of 2-3 percent, or be put up for sale.

Currently it only earns a return on sales of 1.1 percent before interest and tax (EBIT).

"Cordes wants to get the labour block on the supervisory board behind him, when it comes time for the board to meet over his contract extension on Nov. 2," the paper quoted a source as saying.

Worker delegates on the board had been critical towards Cordes after he announced a cost-cutting programme called "Shape 2012" that would eliminate 19,000 jobs at the world's fourth largest retailer.

Cordes received a boost on Monday as the family behind largest shareholder Haniel said they would support a bid to extend his contract beyond October 2012.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)