* Cordes announced Sunday would not renew contract
* Could signal strategy shift on Kaufhof, Real
* Internal candidates, retail specialists likely as
successor
* Metro shares drop 5 pct, top Dax faller
FRANKFURT, Oct 10 German retailer Metro
is likely to look within its own ranks for an industry
specialist to replace its outgoing chief executive and make sure
the group's key restructuring plan, now entering its final
phase, stays on track.
Shares in Metro fell on Monday after Eckhard Cordes, a
turnaround specialist and former Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)
executive, who has led Metro since November 2007, said he would
not seek to renew his contract beyond Oct 2012. One source close
to the company said he could leave over the European winter.
Cordes said on Sunday he no longer felt there was the basis
of trust needed for him to stay on, after weeks of speculation
that he had lost the support of various supervisory board
members.
The statement came just three weeks after he had received
the backing of the group's two major shareholders, the Haniel
and Schmidt-Ruthenbeck families, who together own just over 50
percent of Metro.
"So we are back to square 1 and Haniel is under pressure to
find a successor," Unicredit analysts said.
Metro shares, which have already lost almost 40 percent this
year on fears of weak consumer spending and a disappointing
performance at its MediaMarkt-Saturn consumer electronics chain,
were down 5.3 percent at 31.49 euros at 1107 GMT, the biggest
faller on the blue-chip Dax index
Analysts voiced concerns that without Cordes, the group's
Shape 2012 programme to cut costs and improve profits, might not
be realised to its full potential.
"We are concerned at the lack of support given the seemingly
strong progress and sensible strategies Metro has
undertaken under Cordes' watch," JP Morgan Cazenove analysts
wrote in a note.
While investors have applauded Cordes for steering Metro to
record profit of 2.4 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in 2010, he
has disappointed by not delivering on a promise to sell the
group's Kaufhof department store business or Real hypermarkets
unit and the group may now have to change this strategy.
"Cordes has somehow manoeuvred himself into a cul-de-sac,
and Haniel does not seem to have the confidence in him being the
best available person for a U-turn," Commerzbank analyst Juergen
Elfers said.
Trade union Verdi said the departure of Cordes offered a
chance for a new strategy. Cordes had not won himself any
friends with the company's labour representatives by cutting
jobs and announcing plans to sell the two units.
Metro and top shareholder Haniel could now look for a
retail specialist to succeed Cordes.
"We suspect investors would favour a candidate with strong
retail credentials to provide comfort on the repositioning
efforts at MediaMarkt-Saturn and with deal-making experience to
drive the disposal of Kaufhof and potentially Real (in part or
in whole)," Bernstein analysts said.
Internal candidates who could move up to the top job include
Finance Director Olaf Koch or Joel Saveuse, head of the Cash &
Carry and Real hypermarkets division.
Another name cited last month as a possible successor to
Cordes was Thomas Huebner, formerly CEO of the cash & carry
international unit, who was in June appointed by French retailer
Carrefour to head its operations in Spain, Italy,
Belgium, Greece, Poland and Romania.
"Saveuse would be our favorite as he did a good job at Real
and could thus bring the momentum needed at Metro. Koch would be
our second favorite as this would be a bit of the same as
Cordes," Unicredit analysts said.
($1 = 0.741 Euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)