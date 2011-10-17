(Repeats to fix dateline)

* Kluge quits with one-month notice period

* CEO Cordes said last week would not renew contract

* Franz Markus Haniel proposed to Metro supervisory board

* Metro shares down 2.9 percent (Adds Haniel comment, background)

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 Juergen Kluge has stepped down as head of the supervisory board at Metro , leaving the German retailer seeking both a chairman and chief executive.

The resignation of Kluge came a week after CEO Eckhard Cordes said he did not wish to extend his contract beyond October 2012 because he no longer had the full trust needed to remain on after a public debate over whether he had the support of the supervisory board.

Metro shares, which had lost a third of their value this year as trading stuttered, were down 2.9 percent at 1520 GMT.

Kluge is also chief executive of family-run investment group Haniel, which owns 34.24 percent of Metro. A spokesman for Metro's largest shareholder told Reuters on Monday that Haniel expected a fresh start to happen quickly within Metro management.

Franz Markus Haniel, head of the family, will be proposed as a new Metro supervisory board member, the spokesman said, adding it will be up to the board to decide who will become the new chairman after Kluge leaves.

Franz Markus Haniel previously served as chairman of Metro from November 2007 to May 2010 before handing over to Kluge. The Haniel spokesman said Kluge, who will serve a one-month notice period at Metro, would remain chief executive of Haniel.

While it was not clear when Cordes will leave Metro, there have been reports he could hand over the reins this winter, with finance chief Olaf Koch billed as a possible successor, possibly on an interim basis. ($1 = 0.721 euro) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dan Lalor)