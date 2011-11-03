FRANKFURT Nov 3 World No.4 retailer Metro will face questions over disposals, management succession and whether it can stick to its full-year targets when it reports third-quarter results on Thursday.

Metro's larger rival France's Carrefour has issued its fourth downgrade in as many months and Britain's Tesco has warned second-half earnings in its home market would be flat, as shoppers' income is squeezed and they cut back on spending.

Germany's Metro, which runs cash & carries, hypermarkets, department stores and electrical goods stores, already cut its sales target earlier this year but has held on to its earnings goal thanks to cost cutting measures.

One top ten shareholder said that along with poor sales trends, Metro had disappointed in 2011 because it had been forced to invest savings from its cost-cutting programme back into the business.

"I was disappointed by how little of the restructuring savings have fallen through to net income," Union Investment portfolio manager Frank Thormann said, adding that he expected the sales situation to remain difficult.

Metro currently predicts core earnings to grow 10 percent to about 2.6 billion euros ($3.6 billion), although analysts on average predict growth of around 4 percent to 2.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The group does make the majority of its profit in the final quarter so some analysts feel it would be too soon for a profit warning before a clearer indication of Christmas trading.

Metro is also under pressure to find a new chief executive after Eckhard Cordes said in September he would not seek to renew his contract when it runs out in Oct. 2012.

Finance Chief Olaf Koch and Joel Saveuse, who has led a turnaround of Metro's Real hypermarkets and also manages the bulk of the group's cash and carry business, are seen as candidates to hold the role on an interim basis.

Long-held plans to sell hypermarket unit Real and department store chain Kaufhof are also back in the spotlight after the group on Wednesday received offers for Kaufhof.

For the third quarter, analysts expect Metro to report a 33 percent jump in underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 593 million euros, according to a Reuters poll, boosted by around 100-120 million of proceeds from property sales. ($1=0.731 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)