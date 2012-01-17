GENEVA Jan 17 World number four retailer Metro AG said it halted the sale of its Kaufhof chain of department stores, citing unfavourable market conditions.

"The present situation on the capital markets does not offer suitable conditions for such an important transaction", said new Chief Executive Olaf Koch in a statement on Tuesday.

The group reiterated its guidance for slightly lower profit in 2011 as it reported fourth-quarter sales down 1.3 percent at 19.5 billion euros, compared with expectations for a 2 percent fall to 19.3 billion euros in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)