DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 20 German retailer
Metro is seeing no let up in the headwinds that caused
it to report falling profit in 2011, its chief executive said on
Tuesday.
"We still see headwinds, the euro zone debt crisis has not
reversed, there is still pressure in the consumer electronics
market," Olaf Koch told analysts after the group reported 2011
underlying earnings of 2.37 billion euros ($3.14 billion).
He said the group should have a better idea of the outlook
for 2012 when it reports first-quarter results in May. Earlier
Metro said it expected profit to stagnate and sales to rise,
although cautioned there were risks to the forecast.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
