MUMBAI Nov 17 Germany's Metro AG
, which operates cash and carry stores, plans to open
8-10 stores annually over the next 4 years in India at an
investment of 600 million rupees ($11.8 million) each, the
company said in a statement.
On Thursday, the company opened its second wholesale or cash
and carry store in Mumbai, at an investment of 1.2 billion
rupees, taking its investment in the state of Maharashtra to 2.4
billion rupees.
The store will have a size of 50,000 square feet, the
statement added.
The company also said it plans to open its next store in
Jalandhar in the state of Punjab in December and then open in
Delhi in January.
India currently allows 51 percent foreign investment in
single-brand retailers and 100 percent for wholesale operations.
Metro Cash & Carry entered the Indian market in 2003 and at
present operates six wholesale distribution centres, including
two each in Bangalore and Hyderabad and one each in Mumbai,
Kolkata and Ludhiana.
In September, Reliance Retail, controlled by billionaire
Mukesh Ambani, opened its first wholesale cash-and-carry format
store at Ahmedabad in western India, and now plans to accelerate
expansion in that format.
($1=50.9 rupees)
