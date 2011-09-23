DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 23 German retailer Metro said it was open to talks with parties interested in its Kaufhof department stores, after renewed speculation a Spanish chain was eyeing a move.

A Metro spokesman declined to comment specifically on a magazine article that said Metro boss Eckhard Cordes had met with executives from Spain's El Corte Ingles, which is seen as a potential bidder.

"Metro does not comment on market rumours," the spokesman said.

El Corte Ingles has been linked with a bid for Kaufhof before; the last time in July, when Metro denied it was on the verge of a deal with the Spanish group.

A failure to sell Kaufhof has dogged Chief Executive Cordes, who recently came under pressure over whether his contract would be renewed when it runs out next year. The debate was quelled when Metro's largest shareholder backed him last week.

Shares in Metro, which have slumped 46 percent this year as fears mount over weakening consumer spending, were down 4.3 percent at 27.69 euros ($37) at 1117 GMT. The bluechip Dax index was down 2.8 percent. ($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)