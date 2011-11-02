* Austrian property firm Signa says has made offer
* Indicative bid of 2.4 bln eur made - Handelsblatt
* Metro confirms bid from Karstadt owner Berggruen
* Investors await news on new chairman, CEO
* Metro shares rise 2 percent
(Adds Metro comment on Berggruen offer, Signa quotes)
By Matthias Inverardi
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 2 Metro AG ,
the world's No.4 retailer, has received offers for its Kaufhof
department stores from several parties, including a property
firm part-owned by a Greek shipping magnate and "homeless
billionaire" Nicolas Berggruen.
The German group has long been looking to sell Kaufhof, and
possibly also its Real hypermarkets, in order to focus on its
cash and carry and electrical goods chains, which analysts think
have greater growth potential, particularly in emerging markets.
Progress towards a sale could prove a shot in the arm for
Metro, which is seeking a new chief executive and could become
the latest retailer to issue a profit warning when it reports
third-quarter results on Thursday.
Austrian property company Signa, in which Athens-born
DryShips Inc founder and Chief Executive George
Economou holds a minority stake, said it had made an official
offer and was in advanced talks with the German group.
A spokesman for Metro also confirmed an offer had been
received from Berggruen, who owns rival German department store
chain Karstadt.
Shares in Metro, which have dropped 39 percent this year
following poor results at its consumer electronics chain and
fears of a slump in consumer spending, were up 1.95 percent at
33.73 euros at 1443 GMT.
Outgoing CEO Eckhard Cordes, who has come under fire for not
finding buyers for Kaufhof and Real, had previously been
interested in combining Kaufhof with Karstadt, but said in May
he had given up trying to persuade Berggruen of the plan.
Signa's CEO and founder Rene Benko told Reuters the group
was not looking at a tie-up with Berggruen and that it was
interested in both Kaufhof's operations and property assets.
Benko declined to comment on the level of the bid, which
German daily Handelsblatt earlier reported was 2.4 billion euros
($3.3 billion).
"A price of 2.4 billion euros would be a good deal for
Metro," one trader said.
Bankhaus Lampe analyst Christoph Schlienkamp said he had a
sum of the parts valuation of around 2 billion euros for
Kaufhof, and RBS analyst Justin Scarborough said 2.4 billion
matched his valuation exactly.
Metro has in the past set a price tag of between 2 billion
and 3 billion euros.
A NEW CEO
"This is another tick in the box for Cordes's strategy ... I
think it's the right strategy, and a huge shame that he's going
to depart," said RBS's Scarborough.
Cordes, who angered unions with an extensive cost-cutting
programme, said in September he would not seek a contract
renewal.
Investors are also awaiting any news on management
succession from a meeting of the Metro supervisory board this
afternoon.
The meeting will be the last to be led by chairman Juergen
Kluge, who announced his departure shortly after Cordes.
Franz Markus Haniel, head of the family behind Metro's
largest shareholder Haniel, has been proposed to the board and
is expected to take on the position of chairman, having
previously served in the role from November 2007 to May 2010.
The supervisory board is then expected to focus on naming
and appointing a chief executive.
Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday
that Joel Saveuse, who has led a turnaround of Metro's Real
hypermarkets and also manages the bulk of the group's cash and
carry business, was the leading candidate. [IDnL5E7LU0AA]
RBS's Scarborough said Saveuse would be a good choice, but
was in favour of any candidate who continued Cordes's strategy.
He was concerned, however, that any new leader might run
into the difficulties that had led Cordes to leave.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Mark Potter and Hakan Ersen; Writing
by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter and Hans-Juergen
Peters)