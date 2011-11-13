FRANKFURT Nov 13 The former head of
KarstadtQuelle, the retail company that went bust under its
later name of Arcandor, has joined the competitive bidding for
Metro AG's department store chain Kaufhof, a German
paper reported.
Former KarstadtQuelle head Wolfgang Urban told Sunday paper
Bild am Sonntag that he has lined up a consortium of wealthy
German families to buy 51 percent or possibly 100 percent of
Kaufhof.
The paper cited a Metro spokesman as saying that Urban has
made an offer on behalf of a German consortium.
Earlier this month, Metro received bids for its department
stores from several parties, including a property firm
part-owned by a Greek shipping magnate and "homeless
billionaire" Nicolas Berggruen, who owns rival German department
store chain Karstadt.
Metro, the world's No.4 retailer, has long been looking to
sell Kaufhof, and possibly also its Real hypermarkets, in order
to focus on its cash and carry and electrical goods chains.
Analysts have valued the Kaufhof business at 2-2.4 billion
euros ($2,7-$3,3 billion). Metro has in the past set a price tag
of 2-3 billion euros.
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Cowell)